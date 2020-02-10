POLICE have appealed for information after a window was smashed in an area that has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour.
Officers are appealing for information in relation to a house window which was smashed at about 7.10pm on Sunday February 9 in the Foundry Fields area of Crook.
Police say there has been an increase in criminal damage in the area over the past month. Officers are keen to find those responsible or speak to anyone who may have any information with regards to the number of incidents that have taken place.
Last month a car had its rear lights smashed in the same area.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help is urged to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 and ask to speak to PC Graham in relation to incident 92 of the 10th.