YOUNG fundraisers are turning to art to help an international charity and promote wellbeing in school.

All 184 pupils at Barnard Castle Preparatory School will take their inspiration from the animal world to create a postcard for an auction in aid of We Care, established by vet Janey Lowe.

The former Barney pupil works tirelessly to treat and spay as many of the millions of street dogs in Sri Lanka as she can. Her work featured on Channel 5 documentary New Lives in the Wild, hosted by Ben Fogle, last year.

Time to care: Janey Lowes from Barnard Castle, now saving dogs in Sri Lanka

More than 170 postcards have already been sent to Barnard Castle School by established and amateur artists from all over the country.

They are forming an online gallery which will go live on February 19 allowing the general public to bid.

Head of art at Barnard Castle School Kate Baptist, who taught Janey in year nine, launched the postcard art fundraiser with the help of the TEA Sketchbook Circle of artist educators.

We Care has also been adopted as one of the school’s official charities this year and now Prep School is lending its support.

The community has been asked to draw, paint, print or stitch a design on to a postcard which will then be auctioned on eBay, with starting bids at £1, for ten days to raise as much money as possible. Bidders might find themselves with a professional artist original, but will only know the artist’s name when they receive their card.

Dog-lover and TV host Paul O’Grady has also donated a signed copy of his latest book to auction for the charity and Ben Fogle has been approached for support. The network of Old Barnardians has also been contacted for help.

Prep School head of art Emma Small said: “As part of our Wellbeing Week, every one of our pupils, from reception to year six, will spend the day producing an animal-themed postcard for the auction. This will not only help a worthy cause but also raise awareness about international issues and boost mental wellbeing through art.”

Mrs Baptist added: “Years 7-9 have already taken part and now we are thrilled that our Prep School pupils are so keen to help and by doing so will more than double the number of artworks available for auction.

“Charitable causes, the community and the welfare of others remain central to school life and everyone has been incredibly supportive in trying to help Janey in her endeavours.”

To get involved contact Mrs Baptist at kb@barneyschool.org.uk or visit kb9710.wixsite.com/mysite