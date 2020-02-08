SPENNYMOOR Town Council has its first Conservative member.

Gemma Abley won a seat on the council in a by-election on Thursday, called after Andrew Lamb resigned.

She secured 405 votes to win the Spennymoor ward. Liberal Democrat Martin Jones got 255 votes, Labour's Colin Nelson got 220 and independent Ian Moore got 141.

Ms Abley, 28, works at family firm Fathom Financial and is known in the town for singing and playing in pubs and bars. The town hall art gallery is named after her grandfather Bob.

She said: "I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to represent the residents of Spennymoor.

"I grew up in the town, this is where I live and this is the place that really matters to me.

"I'm hoping that over the next year I can prove to everyone that I'm worthy of their vote and hopefully do enough to convince others that I'm committed to giving my best to the town."

The town's new Tory MP Dehenna Davison raised a glass with her on the night to celebrate the result.

Ms Abley added: "The fact that the ward voted Conservative shows that the residents are looking for real change. I hope that I can show them the true face of conservatism, yes the party are pro-business but we are also caring and compassionate and want the very best for our communities. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, I can’t wait to get started."