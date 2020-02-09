A LIVIN tenant has vowed to represent residents and make a difference in communities after joining the housing association's board.
Sheila Rooney, from Chilton, has a wealth of experience in health and wellbeing, having worked at Northumbria University teaching health science, after a long career as a heart and chest nurse.
She volunteered at the Citizens Advice Bureau for eight years, spent four years as a non-executive director at the NHS Primary Care Trust and worked in East Durham helping people back into work through condition management.
She said: “I am delighted to be welcomed onto the board at Livin. I have a passion for championing wider social issues following my work in communities over the years. I look forward to representing tenants and making a difference to local communities.”
Chief executive Colin Steel said: “This is an excellent example of our stated commitment of engaging with our tenants and communities, ensuring their views are represented in shaping services and making key decisions. Sheila has a wealth of relevant skills and importantly brings additional community-based knowledge and experience to the board. She is an excellent addition to our team.”
