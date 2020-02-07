A MUSEUM has launched an appeal for photographs from the Second World War with a connection to Weardale.
The Weardale Museum in Ireshopeburn is creating an exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and to people who served during the war.
They would like to hear from anyone who might have images, stories or artefacts to lend to the museum. The exhibition will open on the special bank holiday on Friday, May 8.
In 1995 Barbara Backhouse and Nellie Dawson from Weardale created an album with images of many men and women from the Dale who served in the armed forces. The museum intends to add to the information with photos and stories including stories of those who were part of the Home Front’and worked in Civil Defence, Home Guard, Observer Corps and the many civilian services.
Family photos and stories help the museum commemorate this key event which marks the end of the war in Europe.
If you have any items of interest contact either Kate Gill 07990-786220 kategill312@gmail.com or David Heatherington 01388-517433 dtheatherington@ormail.co.uk