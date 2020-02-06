A CHOIR consisting of over 40 members is set to perform at a church for a second time following a successful response to their 2019 concert.

The Northern Voices Choir will perform at St Mary’s Church, in Gainford, on Saturday, February 8, at 7.30pm.

The group sing a mixture of short sacred pieces by Mozart, Rutter and Vivaldi as well as songs from the Shows, Gershwin and The Beatles.

Gillian Sild, musical director of the choir, has sung with and led many well-known choirs and also directed Opera Nova for two years.

Her husband Stephen Sild is their accompanist, and he trained at the Northern College of Music and Durham University.

He plays for many professional and semi-professional productions.

Eileen Harrop, vicar of St Mary’s Church, said: “Northern Voices is a local regional choir that have built a wonderful reputation, which is well deserved for how they perform together.

“We feel really privileged to be able to host Northern Voices in St Mary’s Church.

"They had generously come to perform last year, and it was a sell-out audience.

“People were so delighted with the quality and enjoyment that the choir brought to Gainford, and we are so looking forward to having them here again.”

Tickets are £7, including tea or coffee, and are available from Sue Taylor on 01325 730379, Rev Eileen Harrop or at the door of the event.