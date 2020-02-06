STAFF at a health and wellbeing charity have been giving their time to collect and donate much needed items to local foodbanks.

Workers at The Pioneering Care Partnership, an award-winning charity based in Newton Aycliffe, have been helping to support foodbanks across County Durham, Stockton and Billingham.

The charity aims to support the development of individuals and community capacity by creating opportunities to improve the health, wellbeing and life chances of disadvantaged communities.

Throughout 2019 Healthwatch County Durham worked in partnership with Kidzone Nursery.

Lorna Moore Childcare, in Crook, collected 335kg of food and toiletries to donate to Durham Foodbank.

Toni McHale, senior manager, made 55 packages of mini toiletries to support local families in need.

Receptionist Nora Brewster worked with members of development consultancy Options to donate over 30 bags of food to charity Shildon Alive.

Barry Knevitt, chair of PCP board of trustees, said: “Many of PCP’s staff work directly with local communities giving them a real insight into the issues that affect individuals and their families on daily basis.

“We encourage staff to make a difference and take positive action to support local people.

“We’re very proud of our staff and volunteer team and know they will keep up the great work in 2020.”

To find out more about the work of PCP contact 01325 321234 or email enquiries@pcp.uk.net