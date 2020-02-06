AN acclaimed pianist will perform at a community arts centre this week.

The Witham, in Barnard Castle, is welcoming Melvyn Tan, an international pianist, for an afternoon concert on Sunday, February 9, at 2.30pm.

He established his international reputation in the 1980s with performances on fortepiano, and he continues to explore music conceived for the piano’s early and modern forms.

Mr Tan has an advanced understanding of his instrument’s history, its technical evolution and musical development.

Tan has received praise for his ability to switch from fortepiano and modern piano, even in the same recital.

The programme at The Witham includes Beethoven Op 22, Brahms Op 2, Beethoven 109 and Brahms Op 119.

Sarah Gent, marketing and programming manager at The Witham, said: “It’s outstanding that we are welcoming Melvyn Tan here in Barnard Castle, and we are extremely lucky that he has agreed to come here."

“We are passionate at providing our community with first-rate experiences and I urge everyone to come and enjoy Melvyn’s performance.”

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for those age 16 and under, and are available at www.thewitham.org.uk, from the box office on 01833 631107 and from The Witham, open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.