COMMUNITY spirit has been shown at a Tesco Superstore in Bishop Auckland.

Community manager John Bailey and colleagues put together a cake sale for World Cancer Day on February 4.

The event had cakes made by local bakers and councillors as well as a raffle for hampers made from donated stock.

Families could also buy a ribbon to attach to the memory board – the ribbons were different colours each representing a different type of cancer.

The event raised over £430 for cancer research UK.

Mr Bailey said: “World Cancer Day is not well known so we are raising awareness.

"We thought we could do something, so we came up with the sale and the memory board.

"We got people on board with it straight away and it’s a great way to raise money – sometimes charity buckets aren’t enough.”

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated whether it was financially or with their cakes and donuts.”

The store is also to host a charity event for ‘Wear Red Day’ on Saturday, February 8 for The British Heart Foundation.

UK Tesco stores had previously raised £6.6million for the foundation, with the Bishop Auckland store raising £4,206 in 2019 alone.