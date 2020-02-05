ORGANISATIONS dedicated to preserving and developing Sedgefield’s ancient parish church are to amalgamate so they are ‘better able to face the great challenges that lie ahead’.

In a joint statement, the Friends of St Edmund’s and the church’s Inspired Futures development project team say the move will be in the best interests of both those who want to ensure that the 900-year-old building is preserved for future generations as well as those who would like to see greater use made of its facilities by present-day community groups.