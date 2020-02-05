ORGANISATIONS dedicated to preserving and developing Sedgefield’s ancient parish church are to amalgamate so they are ‘better able to face the great challenges that lie ahead’.
In a joint statement, the Friends of St Edmund’s and the church’s Inspired Futures development project team say the move will be in the best interests of both those who want to ensure that the 900-year-old building is preserved for future generations as well as those who would like to see greater use made of its facilities by present-day community groups.
Dr Alistair Irvine, chairman of the friends group and Mr Brian Mutch, who chairs the Inspired Futures group, say that the amalgamation is an obvious step since the two committees already work closely together and have many of the same people in their leadership teams.
The primary role of the Friends of St Edmund’s is to preserve the fabric of the building.
In the past 20 years, group members have raised more than £160,000 for preservation work and improvements to both the interior and exterior of the church.
The Inspired Futures team was formed three years ago in response to a diocesan-inspired initiative devised to safeguard ancient buildings and make them more readily available for wider community use.
Its members are working with Sedgefield Local History Society to establish a heritage centre in the north transept at St Edmund’s.