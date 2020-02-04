A ROOFING and cladding firm is continuing to build a strong relationship with a charity by agreeing to sponsor it throughout 2020.
Early last year Martyn Byrne, a manager at AKV Cladding, learnt of the work that Bringing Back a Smile, a charity based near Bishop Auckland, does to help adults and children with life-threatening illnesses.
Managing directors at the Shildon-based company agreed to support the charity and, with support from customers, they managed to donate £1,400 and more than 100 chocolate eggs for an Easter hospital run in 2019.
Mr Byrne said: "After meeting with the founder Kevin Hill and his director Mandy Brunskill the company this year have decided to donate a further £3,000 to help the charity continue their fantastic work across the North East and North Yorkshire.
"Its great to be a part of a fantastic cause making a difference in people’s lives."
Charity founder Kevin Hill said: "It’s with great pleasure that this morning we have sealed a further deal in 2020 with AKV Cladding.
"I would personally like to thank Martyn and all the directors for their decision to continue to support The Bringing Back a Smile charity, along with our flagship sponsors Wealth Of Advice in Durham. The charity is looking forward in bringing back a smile to lots of families in 2020."