ENVIRONMENTAL and housing problems are being put under the spotlight by a range of organisations have which have joined forces to improve Ferryhill Station.

The Durham County Council-led community action scheme tackles issues across the county, targeting each location for 11 weeks. The scheme is currently focussing its efforts on Ferryhill Station.

Residents from the village have already attended two community action meetings, where they discussed their concerns about the area with the scheme’s organisers. The team also visited businesses in the area to explain the scheme and encourage local people to get involved. The feedback from these meetings is now being used to create a schedule of work which will address the area’s problems.

Members of the council’s community protection service, planning, neighbourhood wardens and housing teams, are working alongside police and community support officers, and fire and rescue teams to deal with a range of issues. Work set to take place over the coming weeks will include improving housing standards, dealing with empty properties and ensuring that litter dumped in gardens or on streets is removed.

The improvement project will continue until Sunday, April 5 and organisers are encouraging residents to get involved through a series of events.

A public walkabout, where officers will explain the plan of action for the area, will begin at 11am on Thursday, February 27, meeting outside of The Royal British Legion in Linton Terrace.

In addition, six weekly drop-in sessions are scheduled throughout the programme, at which residents will be able to talk to the community action team about the project.

Dates and times of the sessions are: Tuesday, February 11, 10.30am at the Mainsforth and District Community Centre (aka The Institute); Tuesday, February 18, 10.30am at The Royal British Legion, Linton Terrace; Tuesday, February 25, 10.30am at the Mainsforth and District Community Centre; Tuesday, March 3, 10.30am at The Royal British Legion, Linton Terrace; Tuesday, February 10, 4.30pm at the Mainsforth and District Community Centre; Tuesday, March 17, 10.30am at The Royal British Legion, Linton Terrace.

When work is complete in Ferryhill Station, the community action team will move its efforts to Blackhall Colliery between April 20 to July 5, to Shildon from July 6 to September 20 and then Horden from October 12 to December 24.

Joanne Waller, the council’s head of community protection services, said: “Nobody knows more about an area than the people who live and work there. By speaking with local residents and businesses the community action scheme gives us a brilliant insight into what needs to be done to improve our towns and villages.

“Combining the efforts of so many teams allows us to make the most of all the available resources to tackle a number of problems at once, prioritising the issues which people tell us mean the most to them.”

Further information about the community action project and the work taking place at Ferryhill Station is available at durham.gov.uk/cat