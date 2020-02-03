A QUICK-THINKING teenager who showed extreme bravery when he helped his mum who was suffering a stroke has been hailed a hero by local police.

Dillan Charlton, aged 13 from Wolsingham, found his mum unwell and managed to remain calm and phone for an ambulance.

Dillan said: “I knew I had to be calm when ringing for an ambulance and I knew that it could be life-threatening. Thankfully they arrived very quickly.”

The incident happened last October when the family were on holiday for half-term. Dillan's quick reaction meant that the emergency services were at the scene within a few minutes.

Now he has been recognised for his actions by the emergency services with a special award.

The Wolsingham School student was presented with the Young Hero Award and gift voucher by Community Safety Responder Jamie Clarkson, from Stanhope Neighbourhood Police Team, during an assembly at school last week.

Mr Clarkson said: “Dillan thoroughly deserves this award. He remained calm under extreme pressure and was able to inform the emergency operator of exactly what was happening, including his mum’s medical history. He should be very proud of himself.”

Headteacher at Wolsingham school Jonathan Ferstenberg congratulated Dillan on his award. He said: “Dillan’s calm under pressure and clear-headed thinking shows maturity beyond his years and is inspiring to young people and adults alike.”

Dillian’s mother is now making a full recovery.

Durham Police organises the Young Heroes Award scheme to recognise young people who go above and beyond expectations.

One award is presented very month month and in the summer, the 12 young people and their families will be invited to a celebration event.

If you would like to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond for the Young Heroes award contact your local neighbourhood team or call into your local police station.