ORGANISERS of a North-East play are encouraging people to donate much needed costumes, props, and suitable materials for their performance.

The North-East Passion Play, which will be held in Bishop Auckland marketplace on Good Friday, April 10, is short of Roman braziers, shields, hammers, metal plates, and various other items, and also needs actors for non-speaking parts.

Alice Guthrie, team leader for costumes and minor props, said: "The idea of sticking with used materials is to avoid having an impact on the environment, and to have everything be upcycled and recycled.

"It's surprising how many people have had materials to donate, it has been brilliant.

"We are especially in need of scarves, as actors in the crowd will need five scarves each."

Eileen Harrop, producer of the Bishop Auckland play, said: "We need actors for the temple scene which are non-speaking parts, and we also need men, women, and children actors.

"Although these are non-speaking parts, the expressions, body language and movements of the actors will set the scene.

"We are anticipating that 5000 people will join us live.

"We've got a young person called Steve Johnson from Sunderland University who is finishing his degree in music technology, and he is creating the unique soundtrack for the play for his final project, which makes it even more unique."

The organisers are also searching for dove or pigeon owners who can lend their birds, and people who can lend donkeys or colts which are required for certain scenes.

The play is community led and is currently short on funding, so financial donations are also welcomed.