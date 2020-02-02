CARE home residents living with dementia have been introduced to sign language in a bid to keep their minds active.
Residents at Redworth House Care Home, in Shildon, welcomed Jules Baxter from Signing Tots, in Newton Aycliffe, to learn new skills and slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Signing Tots was set up to offer multi-sensory sign and sing classes, beginners, baby signing sessions and bespoke training workshops.
During the hour session the home residents learnt how to sign their names, colours, sign to songs and several other signs they requested.
Activities co-ordinator at the home, Elaine Gardiner said: “Learning new skills and keeping the brain active are among the tools with the best chance of slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
“Ongoing social connectivity and cognitive exercises are some of the pillars of the Redworth House ethos.”
Miss Baxter added: “Being able to sign is so much fun but also a life skill, I’ve been signing myself since 2000. I love my sing and sign sessions that I run with mams and babies, nurseries and schools and I’m even more excited to be expanding into care homes.
"It is just another way to share the fun with another audience.”