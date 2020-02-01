A NEW community gym created in a unused school room is due to open in the spring.

Advance Learning Partnership, which includes Staindrop Academy, has teamed up with volunteers from the village to secure funds to transform the space into a modern fitness suite.

Chris Hughes, head of PE at Staindrop Academy, spotted the potential of an old technology room no longer used by staff or students.

He contacted Les Blair, who runs activities such as a Couch to 5k from Scarth Memorial Hall, who agreed there would be demand from residents in and around Staindrop for such a facility.

Project leaders secured £24,000 from Teesdale Area Action Partnership and more than £3,000 from the neighbourhood budgets of Durham County Councillors George Richardson, James Rowlandson, Heather Smith and Stephen Hugill.

The room has now been refurbished, a ramp installed to allow disabled access and about 20 pieces of exercise kit and machinery including treadmills, steppers, a rowing machine and weights bought.

Durham County Council was able to secure some additional equipment from a community gym elsewhere in the county which closed recently and move it to Staindrop.

Volunteers are being trained in first aid and how to supervise safe use of the gym equipment so they can run the facility when it is open to the public.

Pupils will also be able to use it during school time.

Nicola Milne, business manager at ALP, said: “Chris Hughes is very enthusiastic about the project and the volunteers and community of Staindrop have been really supportive and happy to give up their time, from refreshing the space to training to run the gym.

“From the school’s point of view, it will be great to give pupils something different which lots of them will enjoy and help keep them fit and healthy.

“It is also nice to give something back to the community of Staindrop, which is always very supportive of the school.

“We plan to open in the next few weeks.”

To use the gym people will need to be members and complete an induction but the aim is to keep it free for the first six months, and keep monthly or per session costs low after that. Opening times are be decided but are likely to include all weekends and some hours around the school timetable.

Mr Blair said: “We got Lottery money for Scarth Memorial Hall and part of the mission then was to improve the health and fitness of the village.

“With the Couch to 5k and running club we already had a bank of volunteers but would welcome more, it might be useful for young people for their CV or Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“Whilst some people in the area may need to use public transport or drive, we will encourage people in the village will pedal, run or walk to the gym and hope it will become a valuable asset.”

For details see Staindrop Community Gym’s facebook page.