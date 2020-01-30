A CLUB which started as a four week project to encourage older people to try martial arts celebrates its first anniversary this week.
The Over 50's Taekwondo Club was started by Master Katey Wallace, 5th Dan, as a short course to promote the benefits of martial arts training for people thinking they were too old to start.
She said: "This couldn't be further from the truth. Most of the people who join start for gentle exercise and for mobility. Martial arts is one of the best things you can do to stay active and supply and really oil those joints."
Eight to ten members train every week at the class, held on Tuesday mornings at The Hub in Barnard Castle.
Mrs Wallace said: "Most of these students are so keen they train an extra one or two times a week. There truly is no stopping them. They inspire me every time I teach them because they don't let age or mobility or disabilities stop them, they simply want to learn something new and that's amazing."
New members welcome, for details call 07901-650796.