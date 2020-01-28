HOUSES in the Crook and Howden-le-Wear areas are to see a ‘broadband boost’ through a new scheme by Openreach.
The plan is to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband into ‘hard to reach’ areas.
The company’s ambition is to extend its new full fibre to the premises network outside cities.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director in the North of England, said: “This is great news for people living and working here and builds on Openreach’s strong track record of working in rural areas, for years playing a key role alongside local councils to upgrade more than 97 per cent of the North-East to superfast broadband.”
Openreach’s CEO, Clive Selley, said: “Openreach has always been committed to doing our bit in rural Britain – delivering network upgrades in communities that are harder to reach and less densely populated. We intend to build a significant portion of our full-fibre network in these harder to reach areas of the UK and are announcing 227 locations today.”
Openreach recently reached over two million homes and businesses with full fibre technology. The company claims that connecting everyone in the North-East to full fibre broadband by 2025would create a £1.7 billion boost to the region’s economy.