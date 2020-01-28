TALENTED actors took to the stage for Spennymoor Stage and Song's annual pantomime.

There was a full house at Spennymoor Town Hall for all five performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs earlier this month.

Among the audience on Saturday, January 18 was Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison who said she was impressed with the show and praised performers and those who work backstage and front of house to make the run a hit.

Ann-Marie Clayton played a strong Queen Malevolent with Bethany Hitchen as the spirit of the mirror, Michael Coulson as Lord Chamberland and Liam Etherington as Handy Andy.

Snow White was played by Stacey Thompson, Dame Doitall by Ian Patterson, Prince Rupert was played by Jayne Etherington and Christopher Jones was the huntsman.

The seven dwarfs were played by Dilian Sample, Rhys Sample, Emma Stainsby, Sophie Priestley, Ruby Symons, Jonah Ranyard and Molly Hall.

As usual, Eric and De Hickson were the director and business manager for the production and three other members of their family were involved.