LAST minute fears over legal restrictions were not enough to make councillors block permission to build a family home on a former allotment.

Opponents of the proposals for land behind Bede Road, in Barnard Castle, had hoped to derail the scheme by revealing details of a possible covenant which could block construction on the site.

But the objection was rejected by Durham County Council planning bosses, who argued enforcement of such issues was not an issue for them to deal with.

“The covenant might need to be fought out in a different arena,” said CouncillorJohn Clare, chairman of the county council’s area planning committee (south and west), “we’re just here to ask whether this meets planning regulations or not.”

Cllr Clare was speaking at last Thursday's meeting to rule on the application, which was approved with just one vote against.

Concerns including road safety, access for emergency vehicles and to nearby homes and the potential impact on local wildlife and tree on the site were raised in 16 letters of objection sent to the county council.

There were also complaints about the design of the house, with neighbours saying it would be too big so would impact on visual amenity and privacy of surrounding properties.

Members of the panel were told by the council’s legal officer it was not thought there were ‘any grounds which we could defend’ if they turned down the application and had to fight an appeal.

“This is never going to be an allotment garden again,” said applicant and owner of the land David Harper, “it’s too expensive just to be someone’s allotment.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can with it, it’s a nice little site, and it people come to us and say what they think then we will try and do things, but it’s still a building site and it will never be a garden plot again.”

In planning documents, the applicant said the building would not be visible from the main road or footpath and they entrance would be set back by about 1.5m to allow better vehicular movement to the rear of Bede Road – a gesture he said was of no real benefit to himself but which would greatly improve access to those living on Bede Road who park their vehicles in the sporadic garages behind their homes.

He said the 0.078 hectare site could easily accommodate the proposed dwelling, private gardens and parking, is a sustainable location within walking distance of the town centre and would be built of sympathetic materials.

The scheme includes demolition of a workshop and construction of a two-storey, L-shaped house with a single detached garage. It will continue to be accessed via a track from the A67.