STUDENTS took part in the trip of a lifetime when they visited the Italian Alps as part of their studies.

A group of 27 youngsters from Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – took to the slopes as part of an annual ski residential at the Pila ski resort in the Aosta Valley region of northern Italy.

Staff said they hope the trip taught the youngsters skills both on and off the slopes and said learning outside of the classroom is vital in their development.

Teacher Martin Butterworth said: "At times the visibility on the slopes was challenging this year but students were resilient and focused on their techniques and safety awareness to combat the conditions, enjoying the experience and improving their skills.

"The students were an absolute credit to themselves and it was a very enjoyable week for all involved.

"The progress the students made was outstanding and I know that many of them have already signed back up for next year’s residential”.

"They work extremely hard and each and every one grow during their week away, learning about themselves, the people around them and what it’s like to do things for themselves."

Assemblies will begin soon across both Greenfield Community College sites to launch the Ski Pila 2020 residential.