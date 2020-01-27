TICKETS are on sale for the spring programme of activities from The Auckland Project in Bishop Auckland.

The new season includes inspiring exhibitions, tempting culinary events and family days which can now be pre-booked ahead of the re-opening of Auckland Castle on Saturday, February 15.

From arts and crafts activities during February half-term to the opportunity to Train Like a Tudor Prince Bishop in the May Bank Holidays, the rich history of 900-year-old Auckland Castle will come to life for all ages.

Youngsters can dig even deeper into the Castle’s history and the stories of the Prince Bishops at Young Archaeology Club sessions, which meet at Auckland Tower on the second Saturday of every month.

Families visiting Auckland Castle can also reconnect with nature with Easter adventures from Saturday, April 4 to Sunday, April 19 – from exploring the Castle’s 180-acre Deer Park to hunt hidden eggs to getting hands-on with horticulture in planting sessions.

In February, The Auckland Project‘s first season of culinary events will launch at Auckland Castle’s Old Library, using produce grown in the Castle’s grounds in a new menu.

All of the food uses locally sourced produce where possible and is created by The Auckland Project’s in-house catering team, headed by culinary director Ant Brown.

He will host new, monthly Dining Club events with a talk and four-course meal on Friday, March 13, Friday, April 17 and Friday, May 8.

And on selected dates from February to May, there will be seasonal afternoon teas, including special themed events such as Spring Afternoon Tea and Gardening Talk and Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea.

The Auckland Project’s galleries also have new exhibitions lined up.

This will include a special exhibition at the Mining Art Gallery to mark the 80th birthday of mining artist, Bob Olley and exhibitions showcasing local artists in No 42, The Auckland Project’s shop and gallery space.

Talks, held at Auckland Tower, will include In Conversation with Bob Olley on Thursday, April 23.

To mark Durham’s Year of Pilgrimage 2020 there will be a talk entitled Forward to the Ancient Future: The revival of pilgrimage in contemporary culture with special reference to County Durham on Thursday, March 19.

To book a ticket for an event or activity or purchase an Auckland Pass, which costs £12.50 and allows multiple visits to all Auckland Project sites until January 2021, visit aucklandproject.org/whats-on, email bookings@aucklandoproject.org, call 01388-743797 or visit Auckland Tower, Bishop Auckland Market Place.