A MUSICIAN is set to perform an intimate solo performance at a community arts centre.

Guitarist Martin Simpson will play at The Witham, in Barnard Castle, at 7.30pm, Friday January 31.

He is listed in Gibson Guitars’ Top 30 Acoustic Guitarists of all time, and Acoustic Guitar readers voted him 12th best guitarist in the world in 2005.

His album Prodigal Son was awarded 2007's Folk Album of the Year.

In 2019 Topic Records released his latest album ‘Rooted’, which includes a mixture of Simpson originals and traditional songs with guest appearances.

Mr Simpson continues to collaborate with an array of people from across the musical spectrum.

Among the musicians he has worked with are Jackson Browne, Martin Taylor, June Tabor, Richard Hawley, Bonnie Raitt, Danny Thompson, David Hidalgo, Danú, Richard Thompson and Dom Flemons.

Sarah Gent, programming and marketing manager at The Witham, said: “Martin has had the most nominations of any performer in the 18 years of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards - an astonishing 32 times, 13 of those as Musician of the Year, winning that particular accolade twice."

“We are delighted to be presenting him here at The Witham.”

Tickets are £17 if booked in advance and £19 on the door.

To book call 01833 631107 or visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thewitham/t-xxnark