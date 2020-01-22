A LIVE performance venue is taking part in a seven-day celebration of music.

The Manor House, in Sedgefield, has signed up to Independent Venue Week, which will take place from Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2.

The initiative recognises the contribution that independent venues make to the UK music scene in terms of giving artists the experience of playing in front of a live audience and the chance to hone their craft, as well as providing an opportunity for fans to get up close to artists that may go on to bigger success.

It hopes to bring venues together with breaking and established artists, promoters, labels, media and tastemakers to create a nationwide series of gigs.

The Manor House is marking its involvement by hosting three live music events.

The first night will showcase Dave Hull-Denholm and Ian Thomson of Lindisfarne, while the second night will see The Bird Scarers from Ferryhill take to the stage.

Closing the celebration will be Phil Caffrey, David Neil Crabtree and Hayley McKay for an event titled the Manor House songwriters afternoon.

Tickets for each of the events are £10 per person and limited weekend tickets are available for £25 each and are available from wegottickets.com or by calling The Manor House on 01740-629264.