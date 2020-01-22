MORE than £7.2m is being invested to build 47 new homes for rent following planning approval.

The multi-million-pound development at Travellers and Clarence Green in Newton Aycliffe will see a mix of two bedroom bungalows and two, three and four bedroom houses bringing the total number of new homes in the locality to 65.

The bungalows will be designed to help people with mobility problems to live as independently as possible in a safe community environment.

They will replace 32 pre-fabricated, post Second World War bungalows reaching the end of their serviceable life.

The proposals have been put forward by Livin housing provider who want to bring starter, family and bungalow homes to the area.

Livin is a house and community organisation which manages about 8,400 homes across County Durham.

The organisation’s aim is to ‘provide great homes, sustain strong communities and build a successful business.’

In the planning design and access statement it states: “The proposed layout fits around existing infrastructure, utilising and improving existing roads and utility services, and optimises retention of existing trees and hedging to conserve the mature, verdant landscape character of the neighbourhood.

“All proposed dwellings are one-storey or two-storey. Proposed facing materials comprise brick, render, cladding, and red and grey roof tiles. Designs are appropriately 21st century and aim to complement neighbouring dwellings in scale and materials, especially those recently renovated by Livin to the west.”

Following the approval, Andrew Kitchen, head of development at the association said “This is brilliant news for the community as demand for homes of various types is continually high for this area of Newton Aycliffe.

“We have factored in this demand in designing the property mix and we expect these homes to be very popular”

Livin’s construction partner Tolent will be building the new homes and work is due to start in March 2020.

Chris Price, regional director for Tolent, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Livin as we work towards completing more quality homes across County Durham.”

The developer hopes to retain the well-established landscape of Travellers’ Green and Clarence Green which features trees and hedgerows.

Proposals for the site, also outline a community garden between the areas to help integrate existing housing with new housing.

The garden will also provide a park pedestrian route between the greens and has a specially designed sculpture proposed to mark the entry.

It is expected that homes will be available for rent by May 2021 and will be available to bid on livin.co.uk and durhamkeyoptions.co.uk.

Anyone interested in renting the homes must firstly register with Durham Key Options.

For more information visit Livin.co.uk