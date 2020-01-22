THE Northern Echo has launched a weekly feature in which we present a bouquet of flowers to an individual or group going the extra mile in their community. The recipient of this week’s bouquet of the week is Evelyn Humphrey, from Cockfield, County Durham.

Why do they deserve this gift?

Evelyn deserves this gift because of all the hard work she puts into Cockfield Methodist Church, particularly for the work she does as the leader of the Sunday School and Youth Club.

Evelyn is 79 years old and has managed the Sunday School and Youth Club for at least 30 years. The young people in the village find it a lovely safe environment when they meet on a Friday night and Sunday mornings. It really is the only group for young people in the village

What is the most deserving thing they have done?

Evelyn has always worked really hard to support individuals and groups in the village. She also used to be the village school’s lollipop lady and also used to manage the Brownie pack. In June last year Evelyn fell over and shattered her arm and as soon as she was well enough, she was straight back to helping and organising.

Describe them in three words

Caring, dedicated and helpful.