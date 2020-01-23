MORE than a thousand pounds was raised for charity when a mayor hosted a Burns Night supper.

The Mayor of Ferryhill Councillor Joe Makepeace hosted the traditional dinner event at the town's The Masonic Hall last Friday.

The evening was well attended and supported by civic guests, councillors, MP Paul Howell, community representatives, friends and family.

Cllr Makepeace said: “The night was very enjoyable and very successful and raised approximately £1,600 for my chosen charities.

"I'd like to thank everyone for attending, Vivienne at the Masonic Hall and her staff for the excellent service, photographer Eddie Serrell, Rev Keith Lumsdon for saying grace, Steve Wright for piping in the haggis and the Joint Stock Ceilidh Band for the brilliant entertainment.

"I hope everyone had a great evening and special thanks go to those who have supported me in my Mayoral Year so far, including local businesses, the local market traders, family and friends, fellow Councillors and staff who donated prizes for the raffle and tombola, and all those who helped out on the evening."

The funds will be donated to the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and Ferryhill Scout Group.