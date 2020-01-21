RESIDENTS are being invited to a meeting to find out about how issues in their area are being tackled.
The Great Aycliffe and Middridge Partnership board will meet on Tuesday, January 28, between 6pm and 8pm at Oakleaf Sports Complex.
Great Aycliffe & Middridge Partnership is one of 14 Area Action Partnerships set up by Durham County Council in 2009.
During the meeting members of the community can raise neighbourhood and policing issues that they would like the board to address.
These ideally need to be put in writing and sent in advance of the meeting.
Board members will also be reviewing a number of funding proposals from Councillors’ neighbourhood budgets.
To attend the meeting register in advance by calling 01325-327441.
Alternatively residents can email gampaap@durham.gov.uk