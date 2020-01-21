A GENEROUS fundraiser is set to host her annual 1960s and 70s band night in memory of her late partner for the last time.

Sue Charlton will hold the fundraising night for the seventh year in Shildon, in memory of Shildon Association Football Club fan John Hay.

The event has run every year since the death of Mr Hay, who was supporting Shildon in a Durham Challenge Cup tie against Seaham Red Star when he collapsed in January 2013.

Funds raised from the night will go towards Diabetes UK, Prosthetic Limb Centre, The James Cook University Hospital and the football club.

Miss Charlton said: “It’s my seventh night in my 70th year so I’m wanting to end the event on a high.

“We usually raise around the £2,000 mark so I’m really hoping this year we can beat that target to make even more of a difference to the causes.”

The night will see a bumper auction, a raffle and a tombola in a bid to raise money for the organisations.

It will be held at Elm Road Working Mens Club, in Shildon, on Saturday, February 8, from 7.30pm until late.

Tickets cost £6 and can be bought from Miss Charlton by calling 07443-042862.

Partygoers can also call Elm Road Working Mens Club on 01388-772650 to book their place.