GREEN-FINGERED youngsters clubbed together for a tree planting session in their nursery grounds.

Children from the Aclet Close Nursery School, in Bishop Auckland, worked with the Outdoor and Sustainability Education Specialists (OASES) to plant trees which were provided by The Woodland Trust.

A spokesperson for the nursery said it was hard work digging the holes deep enough but the recent rain meant the ground was perfect for planting the silver birch, cherry and rowan saplings.

The youngsters planted the trees as a lasting legacy for future nursery children to enjoy.

Head teacher Lisa Jenkins, said: “The children here spend the majority of their time outdoors.

"We as a school feel it is important to get them involved with caring for their environment.

"Aclet Close Nursery School is grateful for the donation of trees from The Woodland Trust and support from OASES to ensure that the saplings were cared for before and during planting.”

Following the planting the children are now monitoring the growing process.

They now need to make sure that the tree guards and canes stay in place and that they are protected from small animals so that the trees thrive for years to come for future generations of children.