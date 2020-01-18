TODAY family are visiting a grandmother who is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Yesterday staff at Barrington Lodge Care Home, in Bishop Auckland, organised a party and buffet for Eileen Tomlinson’s 100th birthday.

The room was decorated with balloons and confetti which surrounded a jam and cream vanilla sponge cake.

Residents were entertained by a live singer who performed upbeat classics.

Mrs Tomlinson has been a popular resident of the home since May 2011 and is very family orientated.

She is an only child and was born in London, and she later worked in an office in London's city centre for a family company, a job which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She and her husband would often dance the night away at Ballroom dances, where Mrs Tomlinson would wear long, fashionable evening gowns.

The married couple had one daughter, Wendy, and two granddaughters, Debra and Elizabeth.

Susan Nunn, care assistant at the home, said: “I’ve been working with Eileen for the past year so it’s lovely to see her celebrate her 100th birthday with everyone today.

“Eileen is really lively when she wants to be and is very popular with the staff as she’s been here for quite a few years so is known by everyone.

"She’s very close to her family and loves when they come to see her, so she’ll be really happy to see them.

“It’s been a lovely party we’ve got singers, cake and a buffet.”