ART workshops inspired by the Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection exhibition at The Bowes Museum will be held in former mining communities from this weekend.

The Barnard Castle museum teamed up with Northern Heartlands, the Durham Great Place Scheme funded by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver outreach sessions in four Teesdale villages to reinforce the importance of the artist’s legacy and to bring his work to new audiences.

Professional artist Vicky Holbrough will lead the workshops. In the morning session people can learn how to create a self-portrait in the style of Norman Cornish and in the afternoon make their own sketchbook using paper-folding techniques and fine-liners and marker pens to create Norman Cornish style sketches.

They will take place on January 18, at Butterknowle Village Hall, January 25 at the Randolph Community Centre in Evenwood, February 1 at Cockfield Community Café and February 8 at Woodland Village Hall, all from 10am to noon and from 1pm to 3pm.

Julia Dunn, The Bowes Museum’s education and learning coordinator, said: “It’s really exciting that we’ve been able to team up with Northern Heartlands to raise awareness of Norman Cornish and to deliver these art sessions in former mining communities.”

Jill Cole, Northern Heartlands director, said: “We’re delighted to be running these workshops in partnership with The Bowes Museum and can’t wait to see what people come up with.”

The late Norman Cornish, from Spennymoor, worked as a miner for more 30 years and his artwork is a social documentary of a bygone era often featuring mining communities, the streets he lived in and the pubs he drank in.

To a place on any of the free workshops email education@thebowesmuseum.org.uk

Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection runs until February 23, where visitors can see more than 70 works gathered from across his working life, ranging from charcoal sketches to pastels and oil paintings.

The Bowes Museum is open from 10am until 5pm, everyday, for more information about its exhibitions and events please visit our website thebowesmuseum.org.uk