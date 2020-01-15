YOUNGSTERS took to the stage to showcase their talent in a Britain's Got Talent-style competition.

Pupils and staff from Greenfield Community College, which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon, shone in 'Greenfield's Got Talent'

Staff said the halls were full to capacity with applause and laughter as each act performed with

Staff and students performed a variety of performances.

Acts included vocalists, musicians, a comedian and dancers, offering a rich and diverse programme.

A spokesperson from the school said: "This year the judges were left with the difficult decision of deciding between Greenfield’s finest but finally narrowed it down to the final three at each site who had shown their brilliance.

"Third place went to the talented Ebony McCourt, who sang her own song accompanied by drumming and Alicia Burn and Holly Armstrong who sang a brilliant duet. Second place went to accomplished singer Lily Trimmer and saw Cayden Laffey brought fun and laughter to the stage with his comedy act. A very deserved first place to Michael Egan who mastered the talent of Mongolian throat singing – really making it his own.

"Judges could not choose between two singers so joint first went to Bobby Johnson and Tia Runham. Well done to all of the above and to everyone who took part in this important event in the Greenfield Calendar. It was lovely to see such an enthusiastic audience with students and staff showing their appreciation in good spirit."