PLANS for a ceremonial beacon to help a County Durham village celebrate a milestone anniversary of VE Day have officially been lodged.
This week, Durham County Council verified plans for a gas-fuelled structure on land at Front Street, in Fishburn.
The application, from the village’s parish council, will mark 75 years since the Second World War came to an end.
If approved, it is hoped it will be installed in time for official Victory in Europe Day celebrations between May 8 to 10 later this year.
Early plans indicate the structure would measure five metres in height. According to planning documents, the beacon would be erected on a concrete base on Fishburn’s village green, near St Catherine’s Church.
The Parochial Church Council of the Upper Skerne, which owns the land, has written to the council in support of the proposals.
Public comments can be made until Thursday, January 30 with a decision expected by March. For details search DM/19/03970/FPA on the council’s planning portal.