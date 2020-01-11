A COMMUNITY arts centre will host a number of daytime concerts in the upcoming months.

The Witham community arts centre, in Barnard Castle, made the decision to host further events which run during the day after positive feedback on their Aquarius String Quartet program.

Sarah Gent, programming and marketing manager, said: “Here at The Witham community arts centre, we are passionate about enabling people to access quality arts events, from dance, theatre and film to music and workshops.

“Last year, people requested more daytime events as they, especially older people, struggle to travel to evening events during the dark nights.”

Tomorrow at 2.30pm the hall will host Meraki Duo, an act consisting of Meera Maharaj and James Girling.

They became a duo in 2013 and studied at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Both share a passion for Latin American and European folk, chamber music, jazz, and works by contemporary composers, with the programme including Schubert, Rodrigo and other artists.

The centre will also see performances from pianist Melvyn Tan on Sunday February 9, and Ingrid Sawyers Duo on Sunday April 5.

Ms Gent said: “When we programmed Aquarius String Quartet in April last year, we were delighted with the response, not only selling over 90 tickets but also hearing just what a positive experience it was for our audience.

“Since then we’ve been programming Sunday Classic concerts and this Sunday sees the start of our 2020 season, and if you book all three concerts at once, you will automatically receive £2 off each ticket.”

“Also, as a dementia-friendly venue, The Witham enables people to attend concerts who otherwise may not have the confidence to book tickets – we just ask that you let us know any access requirements at the time of booking and our team will do our best to help you attend the event.”