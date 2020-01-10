AN arts hub is inviting the community to come along to their open art exhibition and explore connectivity through creatively.

Greenfield Arts, in Newton Aycliffe, is hosting their annual exhibition and will showcase and celebrate work at the Greenfield Gallery.

This year organisers are ‘connecting communities’ and artists are being asked to respond to the idea of connectivity.

They can submit up to three pieces of artwork that will go on display.

The exhibition hopes to allow artists working in a range of mediums to express themselves in ways including painting, drawing, writing, photography and textiles.

A spokesperson from Greenfield Arts said: "The focus on connectivity is inspired by our new spring season and is sure to bring about a wonderful collection."

The deadline to submit work to the open art exhibition is Friday, January 17.

There will be a preview evening of the art pieces on Wednesday, February 26, where artists can meet members of the community and fellow artists involved in the exhibition.

The showing will run from Thursday, February 27, to Wednesday, April 29, at the Greenfield Gallery.

To submit work to the exhibition call 01325-379048 or email info@greenfield-arts.co.uk

For more information about Greenfield Arts visit greenfield-arts.co.uk