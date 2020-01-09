A HEALTH and wellbeing organisation is celebrating following a cash boost to renovate their hydrotherapy pool.

The ‘Dive In’ appeal is hoping to raise £410,000 to refurbish the Pioneering Care Partnership’s (PCP) hydrotherapy pool, in Newton Aycliffe.

The charity headquarters welcomed members from Churches Together Newton Aycliffe who donated £150 to the cause.

Carol Gaskarth, PCP chief executive, said: “We have been astounded by way the community has rallied round to help us with fundraising to replace the hydrotherapy pool.

“The initial challenge to raise £410,000 was huge and through the generosity of individuals and groups we are now over 80 per cent of the way there.

“We are very grateful for the support of Churches Together and thank them for supporting this campaign.”

The pool offers the chance for people to improve their physical fitness, make social connections, relax and relieve discomfort.

It is well-used by the community, particularly older people, those with disabilities and mobility complaints as well as parents and babies.

The charity, whose mission is ‘health, wellbeing and learning for all’, aims to build more adequate facilities such as updated practical safety hoists, disability compliant toilets and install new water therapy features.

To support the campaign call 01325-321234.