THE Four Clocks Centre in Bishop Auckland is offering a family contact service which allows estranged families going through difficulties to make contact again in a positive, relaxed environment.
The project will run for two hours on a Saturday morning twice a month, providing parents and grandparents with a safe and secure space to reconnect with their children or loved ones.
The service has been selected by the Co-op Local Community Fund to benefit from Co-op members.
When a Co-op member buys selected products from the store they earn a five percent reward for themselves with a further one percent going towards local causes, meaning members have the option to give a percentage to the Four Clocks Family Contact Centre along with many other important local projects.