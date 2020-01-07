PLANS will today be discussed by councillors to build a new discount supermarket.

The proposal would see Aldi move from one side of Spennymoor, in County Durham, to a bigger, modern store on the other side of town and create up to ten new jobs.

This application site forms part of a major redevelopment of Festival Walk, identified in the Spennymoor Regeneration Masterplan, in partnership with Durham County Council and Hellens Group.

It aims to regenerate part of Spennymoor Town Centre that has been mostly vacant and derelict for many years.

This application site is situated within Spennymoor Town Centre and includes the vacant Kingfisher public house, a public car park accessed from Holborn and part of the Festival Walk parade.

If the plans are accepted, the store will open from 8am until 10pm between Monday and Saturday and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

Previously, the plans have been met by criticism from residents nearby who have concerns that the area will be noisy due to deliveries, refrigeration equipment and construction.

Issues have also been raised about restriction of parking hours within the town centre.

However, the plans also have many supporters who believe the store is the revamp the town centre needs.

In the committee report Councillor Ian Geldard states: "It is extremely pleasing to finally see what appears to be a financially viable project that will result in the Festival Walk area fully redeveloped for the modern day. However, there are concerns that this development severely reduces the amount of long-term parking bays available in the town centre and will cause a considerable increase in traffic entering and leaving the site of the development via Oxford Road."

The councillor believes that alterations must be included to the junction at Oxford Road, either in implementing a mini-roundabout system, or traffic lights.

Plans have been recommended for approval by a Durham County Council planning officer subject to conditions.

The conditions state developments must start before three years have passed and the store must comply with already approved plans.