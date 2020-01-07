SEDGEFIELD Water Polo Club held its annual presentation evening at Moore Lane Sports Club in Newton Aycliffe.

The evening was attended by players, coaches, parents and the Mayor of Newton Aycliffe, Mary Dalton, who presented the certificates to the club members.

The club also held a raffle with a range of prizes donated by parents and businesses and £169 from the raffle was donated to the Armed Forces charity – the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association – to support Armed Forces personnel, including current serving members, veterans and their families.

Finley Lowe was crowned the best male newcomer and Gabriella Tillbrook, the best female newcomer.

In the ‘Mini’ category, Kyle Alderson was awarded the Player’s player, while best male and female coaches were Kyle Alderson and Imogen Hodgson respectively.

In the Juniors category Ryan-Jay Griffiths and Rohan Henderson were awarded Player’s player.

Ryan-Jay Griffiths and Ella Boyer were best male and female junior coaches respectively.

In the Senior category John Pratt was awarded Player’s player.

Michael Cousins and Poppy Stephenson were best male and female senior coaches respectively.

Most improved player was won by Matthew Taylor.

John Pratt won The George Carpenter Cup for Overall Achievement.

Anyone interested in taking up water polo is asked to call or text the club on 07579- 030598, or contact sedgefieldwp@hotmail.com