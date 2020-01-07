A FRIENDSHIP club for the elderly is hoping to get people out of their homes and talking again.

Pamela Nodding-Scott had previously run a coffee club in Kelly-Ann's cafe in Bishop Auckland, until the cafe closed down.

Now she started the club again with the intention of preventing loneliness among older people.

The hope is that people will go along to the group, make friends and start to do house calls.

Ms Nodding-Scott said: "I want the group to get more involved in the community. If you have an interest or hobby the aim is to share it, learn from each other and enjoy each other's company."

Ms Nodding-Scott wants the group to make a difference in people's lives and to Bishop Auckland.

She said: "There are some people who are not as mobile as others and they can feel very isolated, so why not go and visit them."

The coffee club meets weekly on Thursdays from 10am, at the Four Clocks cafe in Bishop Auckland.

Ms Nodding-Scott is also involved with the 'Singing for faith' choir at Bishop Auckland Baptist Church in Cockton Hill Road. The singers meet every Friday, from 10.30am, and encourage lonely people to get out and join.

Any queries contact Pamela Nodding Scott on on 01388-604151.