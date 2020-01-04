FIREFIGHTERS have been praised after they reunited a toddler with his family after the youngster became trapped in his living room.

The Spennymoor on-call crew, from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, were called to an address in Ferryhill, in County Durham, on Monday, December 30, at 6.55pm.

The child's family had called 999 and alerted the crew to the trapped toddler.

The 18-month-old boy had become locked in the living room after the door closed behind him.

Parents of the youngster said the door would not reopen and were desperately trying to get to the toddler.

The fire crew believed the lock had failed and knew they had to act fast before the toddler injured himself.

After trying a few methods to get the door open the team used a halligan tool and a sledgehammer to prise the door open.

Firefighters said the toddler remained calm in the situation and ensured mother and baby were safe before they left the scene 7.26pm.

Following the rescue, members of the community took to social media to praise the firefighters, one Facebook user said: "Wow, a harrowing time for the little one and his terrified mother.

"Thanks for your rescue folks."

Another member of the community added: "Well done everyone at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

"This is fantastic. The fire crew were legends and we are very proud of all of them."