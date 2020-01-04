THIS Easter the Passion play which re-enacts the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will come to the North-East.

The play is part of a national event and will be performed simultaneously across several outdoor venues throughout the UK.

Locations include Bath, Liverpool, Glasgow and London’s Trafalgar Square, with Bishop Auckland being chosen as the play’s destination for the North-East of England.

On Good Friday, April 10, two performances will commence in the town's marketplace at 12 noon and 3.15pm as well as across the whole country.

Charlie Scott-King, PR and community liaison officer for Passion play Bishop Auckland, said: “This is a huge opportunity for Bishop Auckland as usually Wintershall only choose large cities, so it is a privilege for them to choose us and our town.

“We would like to invite people from towns, villages, and cities to represent the North-East of England.”

Organisers of the Bishop Auckland play are recruiting cast members at No.42 in the town marketplace on Saturday January 11 at 11am and Wednesday January 15 at 7pm.

Roles which need filling include temple people (men and women dressed as people attending the synagogues/temples and some as priests), Roman soldiers and temple guards, and men, women and children of all ages are wanted as Middle Eastern families.

No acting experience is required, and those of any faith are encouraged to apply.

Mrs Scott-King added: “It’s going to be a collaborative community intergenerational movement with skill sharing and friendship forming at the very heart of it, and we want everyone to be involved and part of it.

“We want to showcase the talented people of the North-East and to put on a fully immersive monumental life-enhancing performance.”

The unique musical soundtrack for the play will be created by the technical team.

On Friday January 17 there will be a reveal event for everyone in the Passion Play team from 7-8.30pm at the POD above No.42 to make final adjustments to the play and develop the soundtrack.

Those welcome to attend include cast, admin, technical team (sound, music, live streaming), stage and sets construction, costumes, make-up, stewards and ushers, project management, safety and security, marketing, publicity, partners, and sponsors.