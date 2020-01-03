A CUB scouts group in Weardale is to restart after a long period without a leader.

The previous leader had to retire due to work commitments, leaving the group leaderless until recently.

New group leader John Anstee said: “Cubs and beavers will be the only movement with a youth group that’s still running in Stanhope and upper Weardale, and hopefully it keeps going.”

Leaders must have first aid training certificates, for health and safety reasons there cannot be more than six cub scouts per adult but scout places are going fast.

The group meets on Monday evenings at the church hall in Stanhope, with cub scouts meeting at 6pm and the scouts at 7.30pm.

For further information, or to sign up, contact Mr Anstee on 07585-327900 or email jd.anstee@btinternet.com.