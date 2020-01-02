PARENTS and students took a leaf out of a librarian’s book after helping her turn textbooks into tinsel and table decorations.

Family members and carers joined year seven pupils from St John’s School and Sixth Form College, A Catholic Academy in Bishop Auckland, for an afternoon of environmentally friendly craft-making at the start of the festive period.

After years of telling students not to fold over the corners of pages, learning resource centre manager Linzi Heads showed them how to bend books in order to make Christmas tree and angel table decorations.

Mrs Heads said: “I can’t stand throwing anything away but can’t use the books anymore because they don’t match the syllabus.

“I’ve always loved crafts – sewing, knitting and card making – so thought it would be a nice thing to do with students and families.”

Mother Melanie Anderson joined her family Hannah and Laura and Lily Atkinson at the event.

“I think it’s a great way to recycle and we have really enjoyed coming into school,” she said.

Mum Leanne Harris joined her daughter Nicole.

She said: “It is so nice being offered the opportunity to come in and using the old textbooks this way is a great idea for Christmas.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the crafting afternoons or the school’s Community Cafe, should contact Linzi Heads by emailing the school at staff@stjohnsrc.org.uk or calling 01388-603246.