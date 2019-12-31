UNWANTED Christmas trees are being collected to help a local charity.

The Crook Rotary club is collecting real Christmas trees that will not be wanted or needed after the festive season is over.

The collections will be on Saturday, January 4 at Willington, Crook, Spennymoor and Bishop Auckland.

The rotary club is asking for a minimum donation for the collection of £5. All donations go to the Butterwick Hospice.

If you want your tree to be taken, contact the rotary club before noon on January 3.

It is asked that the trees are left outside in clear view ready for collection the next day.

To book the service and for more information contact 01388-603003 or visit www.butterwick.org.uk/xmastreecollection