A GOLF club has raised more than £2,000 in memory of a beloved friend who died earlier this year.

Woodham Golf Club senior captain, Gary Clasper, raised funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of his friend Jeff Cutting, who battled the condition until his death in May.

Mr Clasper said: “I chose to support the charity in honour of my friend who died from the disease. I didn’t have a goal but never thought we’d raise this much – I think it’s one of the biggest fundraisers the captain’s charity has had. The nights were great and saw a lot of Jeff’s family and friends come along to the events.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support including the The Surtees Arms who made the nights possible.”

Mr Clasper, who has been with the Newton Aycliffe golf club for nearly a decade, said the charity delivered vital support to his friend throughout his illness.

He hopes the money raised will go towards helping sufferers and finding a cure.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves.

It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There is no cure at present, but there are treatments to help reduce the symptoms.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.

Mr Clasper is passionate about supporting the charity and was helped by other senior members at the club who arranged events throughout the year.

The golfers organised two charity nights at The Surtees Arms, in Ferryhill.

Punters dipped into their pockets for a raffle and a game of bingo which made a combined total of £800.

Other events included a race night which saw the community enjoy a night of horse racing.

For more information about the Motor Neurone Disease Association or to find out how to donate visit mndassociation.org or call 0808-8026262.