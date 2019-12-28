YOUNGSTERS at a football club have been awarded funding to help improve its facilities off the pitch.

Bishop Juniors Football Club has netted support from Believe Housing to upgrade the hub it operates from at King James I Academy in Bishop Auckland.

The County Durham-based housing association has provided £500 from its community funding programme to cover the cost of upgrading kitchen equipment at the hub.

The improved kitchen will allow the club to cater for the 200 youngsters attending matches and training sessions, as well as their parents.

The team has also benefited from the refurbishment works taking place at Believe Housing’s office in nearby South Church.

Unused furniture from the office has helped to provide storage for kit and equipment, as well as new seating in the hub.

The club hope that the upgraded facilities will encourage more parents to stay during sessions and will also allow activities such as children’s football birthday parties to take place.

Darren Tait from Bishop Juniors FC said: “We feel very privileged to have received the funding from Believe Housing. It has enabled us to provide hot and cold drinks and refreshments on training nights and match days as well as a comfortable seating area where parents or carers and siblings can take shelter during coaching sessions, as well as before, during and after matches.

“We would like to thank Damian and the team at Believe Housing."

Funding officer from Believe Housing, Damian Pearson, added: “The passion and commitment of everyone at Bishop Juniors is clear to see. The club are making such a huge contribution to communities in and around Bishop Auckland.

“It was a real privilege to see some of the work the club do and I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to help with the development of Bishop Juniors. Our community funding programme was created to help with projects like this, where even a small amount of funding can make a significant difference.”

Full details of the Believe Housing community grant programme are available at believehousing.co.uk or by calling 0300-1311999.