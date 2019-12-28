A CARE home was given a much-needed makeover by a team of decorating students.

West Lodge Care Home, in Crook, now has a newly decorated lounge, dining room and corridors thanks to five talented young people from Bishop Auckland College, working with Trades4Care.

The makeover was seen as an early Christmas present to the residents of the home.

Kate Lyons, General Manager of West Lodge Care Home, was delighted with the new look.

She said: “We’ve had a brilliant two weeks here at West Lodge thanks to Trades4Care and the local young people who have transformed one of our resident lounges, dining room and corridors.

“They have really done a fantastic job and the standard of work has been first class. Hats off to the students, who have left a lasting impression. The residents have loved having them and they even received a spontaneous round of applause when they had completed the work. We can’t thank you enough.”

The care home makeover is the latest success story for Trades4Care, following earlier pilot projects at Butterwick Hospice and Stainton Village Hall, and was supported by Gaunless Gateway Big Local Partnership.

Services include home maintenance, gardening, and domestic cleaning including carpets, upholstery and hard floors, with plans to add plumbing, electrical, joinery and refuse removal next year.

The programme is managed by co-founders and directors of Trades4Care Andrew Coxon and Charlie Wright, supported by trade colleague Nigel Stevens.

Mr Coxon said: “It’s clear that we are helping the community and the feedback we have received over the past few months from local community and care projects, colleges and organisations has been really positive and is gaining momentum.

“The grant from the Gaunless Gateway Big Local will be used alongside the financial and programme commitment made from Bishop Auckland College and wider interest from other colleges and organisations to deliver further programmes for young people.”