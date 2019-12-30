A FLEDGLING Brownie unit landed a cash donation so members can attend a nation dance event.

The 3rd Spennymoor Brownies only opening in May 2018 but is already at full capacity and has a waiting list for members.

The group endeavours to provide a safe space for the girls to be themselves and to have fun, adventures and to reach their full potential and be independent.

Members take part in individual and group activities which encourages them to work in both small teams and larger teams in harmony and as powerful individuals who can make a difference.

It received a £250 grant from Teesside-based chemical company Venator's Together Fund, after receiving 363 votes in an online public poll.

The money will towards the cost of taking girls to a dance themed fitness day called Shake, Shake, Wiggle, Wiggle at the Waddow Girlguiding Activity Centre, in Lancashire, on January 4.

A spokesperson said: "It is an amazing opportunity to encourage healthy living and aerobic exercise in a way that is specifically attractive to girls aged seven to ten-years.

"The event will be open to all of the girls in our unit and will most certainly be beneficial to all participants.

"It will not only benefit their fitness and health but will also be an opportunity for the girls to see for themselves that they are part of a larger organisation by encountering and socialising with Brownies from other areas."